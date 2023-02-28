Dan Snyder’s ‘absurd’ demands to NFL owners has renewed vote to remove him from Commanders ownership: report

NFL owners have reportedly brought up the conversation of voting Dan Snyder out as Washington Commanders owner yet again after his latest demands with his team for sale.

The Washington Post reports that Snyder and his attorneys “have demanded” assurances from the league and the other team owners that he will not face any legal liability down the road after selling the franchise.

Those demands from Snyder has reportedly “angered some owners and renewed discussion about the possibility of taking a vote to remove him from ownership of the Commanders.” They are calling Snyder’s move “absurd,” especially considering the franchise continues to face investigations.

The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee released a 79-page report in December that alleges the league and the Commanders covered up decades worth of sexual misconduct. The report found that Snyder had a “toxic” workplace and a “culture of fear.”

The committee found that “sexual harassment, bullying and other toxic conduct pervaded” within the organization.

“Today’s report reflects the damning findings of the Committee’s yearlong investigation and shows how one of the most powerful organizations in America, the NFL, mishandled pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct at the Washington Commanders,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

John Brownlee and Stuart Nash, legal counsel for the Commanders, pushed back with a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

“These Congressional investigators demonstrated, almost immediately, that they were not interested in the truth, and were only interested in chasing headlines by pursuing one side of the story. Today’s report is the predictable culmination of that one-sided approach,” the statement read.

“There are no new revelations here,” the statement continued. “The Committee persists in criticizing Mr. Snyder for declining to voluntarily appear at the Committee’s hearing last spring, notwithstanding Mr. Snyder’s agreement to sit, at a date chosen by the Committee, for an unprecedented 11 hours of questioning under oath. The only two members of Congress who witnessed any part of that deposition, one Democrat and one Republican, both made public statements in the wake of the deposition characterizing Mr. Snyder’s answers as truthful, cooperative and candid. As is typical of the Committee, they have refused, despite our repeated requests to release the full transcript of Mr. Snyder’s deposition.”

“The Committee suggests that Mr. Snyder prevented witnesses from coming forward yet does not identify a single witness who did not come forward or who suffered a single adverse consequence for having done so.”

There was also the ESPN report that said Snyder paid investigators to dig into NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other team owners, gathering information to use if needed. Snyder reportedly said, “They can’t f–k with me,” when speaking privately.

Snyder sent a lengthy email to NFL owners following the report, bashing ESPN.

“It is particularly shameful for ESPN to diminish the very real accomplishments of our President Jason Wright, who ESPN alleges was placed at the Commanders by the League and has no power to make real change. I know you know this to be false. Unfortunately, ESPN ignored our efforts to correct the many falsehoods in their article before its publication,” Snyder wrote in the email obtained by ESPN in October.

“There is one allegation in the ESPN article that I feel it is important to address immediately. The article cited unnamed sources who said, ‘They’ve been told that Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into other owners and Commissioner Goodell. That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously. I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would.”

Presently, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is trying to mediate with Snyder and the other owners, per the Washington Post. He is “attempting to broker a peace by which Snyder would sell the Commanders and leave the NFL without further acrimony.”

Bids have been placed for the Commanders privately through Snyder, with one offer reportedly coming in at $5.5 billion, per the New York Post. Snyder wants at least $6 billion for the franchise.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, though interested in buying the team, wasn’t allowed in the private auction. Snyder reportedly holds a grudge against Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, which published multiple expos?s that added to the sexual harassment claims against Snyder and his franchise.

Forbes has the Commanders valued at $5.6 billion.