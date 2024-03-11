D’Andre Swift, Bears agree to 3-year deal after standout season with Eagles

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Chicago Bears were second in the NFL in rushing yards per game during the 2023 season, and on Monday, the team appeared to add another weapon to their running game.

The Bears and running back D’Andre Swift reportedly agreed to a three-year deal as the negotiating window opened up in the NFL. Swift’s agent, Trevon Smith at Athletes First, told ESPN the deal is worth $24 million with $15 million guaranteed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chicago finished 7-10 last season but saw three players rush for at least 400 yards – quarterback Justin Fields and running backs Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman. Roschon Johnson also added 352 yards on the ground. The team averaged 141.1 yards per game – second to the Baltimore Ravens’ 156.5 yards per game average.

Swift has been a valuable running back since he entered the NFL in 2020.

RUSSELL WILSON ANNOUNCES HE WILL SIGN WITH STEELERS FOR 2024 SEASON

The former Georgia standout played three seasons for the Detroit Lions before he was the odd man out of their running back corps. He ran for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns in 40 games for Detroit.

He really came into his own during his lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2023, he ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 39 catches for 214 yards and a score. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

Swift will now be on a Chicago team hungry to get back to the top of the NFC North. The Bears have the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft after last year’s trade with the Carolina Panthers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago has difficult decisions to make beyond running back for its offense.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.