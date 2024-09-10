Daniel Jones’ Giants teammate defends quarterback after postgame heckling: ‘WACK AF’

New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor fired back at fans on Sunday night who heckled Daniel Jones as he walked out of MetLife Stadium following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Giants fans appeared to wait outside the stadium and called Jones “Danny Pennies,” along with boos, as he did not do much to help the team in the 28-6 loss against the Vikings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eluemunor understood the fans’ displeasure but said they crossed the line after Sunday’s game.

“Today didn’t go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF,” he wrote on X. “As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues this needs to stop.

“It’s okay be upset as a fan but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also.”

New York recorded 240 total yards on 11 drives and had just over 32 minutes of total possession. The offense was only getting 3.5 yards per play and turned the ball over twice.

BROWNS’ MYLES GARRETT EMBRACES BOOS FROM FANS AMID BAD LOSS: ‘THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO BOO’

The team really heard it when Jones threw a brutal pick six to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on what appeared to be a simple screen play. Jones looked directly to his right and stared down his receiver just enough for Van Ginkel to make the play.

Jones was 22-of-42 with 186 passing yards and five sacks. It was his first game back after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. He has not thrown a touchdown pass since Sept. 17, 2023.

“Obviously not good enough,” Jones said of his performance after the loss. “Didn’t get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn’t create much rhythm and flow for ourselves.

“I’ve got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently.”

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was unhappy with the fan reaction.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Lawrence said of the boos, via SNY TV. “I get it, they want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Giants will have a chance to get in the win column next week on the road against the Washington Commanders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.