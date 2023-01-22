Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley comment on Giants’ future after playoff exit

The New York Giants are going to have to make decisions on quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, among other players on the team, going into the offseason.

Jones and Barkley were asked about their futures with the team after the 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. Both players could become unrestricted free agents unless the Giants place the franchise tag on one of them.

New York selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He took the starting job over from Eli Manning. He played 16 out of the team’s 17 games – the most games he’s played in a single season during his career. He had 3,205 passing yards with 15 touchdown passes as well as 708 yards on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns. It was the best season statistically of his career.

Jones had his fifth-year option declined before the start of the season.

“Like I said, we will cross that bridge when we get there. I really enjoyed playing here,” Jones told reporters after the game, via ESPN. “I appreciate all of those guys in the locker room. It is a special group of guys and I have really enjoyed being a part of it.

“We will figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the group of guys in the locker room.”

Barkley was in the final year of his rookie deal. The team picked up his option for the 2022 season in 2021. He earned the second Pro Bowl selection of his career in 2022. He rushed for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns in 16 games. It was the most games he’s played since his rookie season.

“I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said, via NFL Network.

New York’s offense could look dramatically different.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is interviewing for head coaching jobs while Sterling Shepard, Richie James and Darius Slayton could be joining Jones and Barkley on the free-agent market.