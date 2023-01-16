Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley guide Giants to first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley came up clutch in moments where the New York Giants needed it the most and helped the team to their first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday.

Jones and Barkley had two touchdowns each and delivered a 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Vikings came into the game as the NFC North champions and home-field advantage at U.S. Bank Stadium but couldn’t stop New York when they needed it the most.

The Vikings got on the board first with a Kirk Cousins touchdown from the goal line. But Barkley and the Giants would respond on the next drive.

The star running back scored on a 28-yard rush to help tie the game. On their next drive, Jones found wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins for a 14-yard touchdown to go up 14-7 in the first quarter.

New York took a 17-14 lead into the half after Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 9-yard score before the whistle sounded and the Giants just played gritty from there.

Jones had his second touchdown pass of the game in the third quarter. He found Daniel Bellinger for a 9-yard score in the first drive of the half. Cousins responded with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Irv Smith. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph would tie the game with a 38-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter but the Giants would respond.

Jones led the team on a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Barkley go-ahead touchdown.

A couple of stops later and the Giants would wrap up the win. New York is the first road team to win in the postseason this season.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.