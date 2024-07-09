Daniil Medvedev advances to Wimbledon semifinal after upset victory over top-seeded Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev defeated top seeded Jannik Sinner in five sets on Tuesday to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals, where he will face reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The match between the two heavyweights took exactly four hours, including a medical timeout.

Sinner went to the locker room with the medical trainer during the third set and was gone for about 10 minutes before returning.

It was unclear what was ailing the 22-year-old Italian, but before departing to the locker room, Sinner had his heart rate checked on the sideline.

Sinner won the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (7) before dropping the second set 4-6. The third set went into another tiebreak, but this time Medvedev took the tiebreaker 7-6 (4).

Despite the medical timeout in the third set, Sinner charged out and dominated the fourth set 6-2 to push the match to a critical fifth set.

Medvedev took control in the final set, nailing 13 winners in the final set alone. Medvedev broke Sinner to take a 3-1 lead and then won his next game to take a commanding 4-1 lead before eventually winning by a 6-3 final.

After the match, Medvedev talked about the challenges of playing an opponent who was not 100%.

“It’s very tough, because at one moment I could feel he doesn’t move that well. It’s always tricky because you want to play more points to make him suffer a little but more – in a good way – and at the same time you know that he at point is gonna say, ‘OK, I can’t run anymore so I’m gonna go full power.’”

Sinner carried a nine-match winning streak into Tuesday that included a grass-court title in Halle, Germany, last month. Sinner supplanted Novak Djokovic as world no. 1 on June 10 after reaching the semifinals at the French Open.

Medvedev had lost his previous five matches against Sinner, and joked during his postgame interview that this was the first time he had won two matches in a tournament at Centre Court.

“Usually, I would either win one or zero, so this is a record already.”

Medvedev will play Alcaraz in the semifinals. He advanced on Tuesday after defeating Tommy Paul in four sets.

Friday’s match between Medvedev and Alcaraz will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal, where the 21-year-old defeated Medvedev in three sets.

Medvedev is 2-4 in his career against Alcaraz. If he defeats the reigning champion, he will reach his seventh career major final.

