Darius Slayton’s attempt to defend Daniel Jones falls flat after Bears’ Jaquan Brisker labels QB ‘trash’

It has been an interesting few days for quarterbacks. On Tuesday, Daniel Jones inked a four-year deal worth $160 million contract with the New York Giants.

Also on Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal. Shortly after the tag was announced, several reports revealed that multiple teams would not pursue Jackson.

The reports sparked reaction from players across the league, including Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

Brisker had a standout rookie season with the Bears in 2022, despite Chicago having one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL.

He turned to Twitter to share his thoughts about Jackson’s ongoing contract dispute. But, in the midst of his defense of Jackson, Brisker took a jab at the Giants’ signal caller.

“MVP lol… Other bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS,” Brisker wrote in a quoted tweet response.

“Trash” was in reference to Jones.

Jones’ teammate, wide receiver Darius Slayton, responded by tweeting the Giants-Bears score from their Week 4 game, which the Giants won 20-12.

Jones was not a prolific passer in 2022, throwing a pedestrian 15 touchdowns against 5 interceptions over the course of the regular season.

In the contest against Chicago, Jones completed eight of his 13 pass attempts for 71 yards and no touchdowns.

Jones left the game with an injury but later returned to the field – he accounted for two touchdowns on the ground as the team racked up 262 rushing yards on the day.

Brisker played 39 snaps in run defense that week.

But Brisker did record one sack in the game, although overall the game produced one of his worst performances of the season.

Slayton, who is set to enter free agency next week, did not respond to Brisker directly.

Brisker is not the only NFL player who thinks that Jones is not worthy of his new contract, which reportedly includes $82 million guaranteed.

Four-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill chimed in by replying to Slayton’s tweet, saying that the Giants’ slant route “gone be crazy next year” with three laugh emojis.

The Bears and the Giants are not scheduled to play in the regular season in 2023.