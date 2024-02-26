Daughter catches 76-year-old Memphis superfan cheering on his team in heartwarming video

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Memphis Tigers superfan was caught on camera by his daughter cheering on his alma mater in quite possibly the most heartwarming video you may see this weekend.

Austin Gavin, 76, was jumping up and down, giving out “fast claps,” and even getting on his knees in front of his television to beg for baskets from the Tigers as they played the then-No. 13 Clemson during a game on Dec. 16, 2023.

Gavin, a class of 1971 graduate from Memphis, simply couldn’t contain himself throughout the minute-plus video as his daughter, professional poker player Lexy Gavin, captured the scene.

The video of Gavin’s emotional whirlwind begins with him abruptly sitting up in his recliner as he’s watching the game progress. It’s the second half of the contest, with Memphis at home, and the game is very tight on the scoreboard.

“Come on, baby, come on!” Gavin said to the TV.

He also kicks his leg up multiple times throughout the video, an immediate reaction to the play on the hardwood. He also shows his approval of the Tigers with “fast claps,” as Lexy Gavin put it.

Whenever a big basket is made by the Tigers, Gavin is seen springing from his chair and throwing his fist in the air to celebrate.

With the score at 61-60 in favor of Clemson, Gavin is on his knees face-to-face with the big screen as he watches his squad retake the lead with a layup. He even points directly at the TV, calling out goaltending on a play.

As the game winds down, Gavin can’t seem to take it, with Lexy captioning the video “utter distress” as her father stares at the ceiling.

Finally, after sweating through the back-and-forth game, Memphis wins it 79-77 in a nailbiter, one that saw Gavin fast-clapping his way to victory.

Not only can sports fans relate to the stress that’s involved with watching your favorite team play, but more importantly, this moment between father and daughter is one both of them will never forget.

Winning in life and on the court.