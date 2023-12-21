Daughter gifts father prized Dan Marino trading card years after he sold it for extra cash

If there had been a Daughter of the Year award, this Mississippi woman likely would have won it for the Christmas present she gave her father this year.

Lindsey Moore posted a video to her TikTok of her Secret Santa gift to him, fulfilling a promise she made to herself years ago when she was a child. At the age of 7, she remembered her father selling his Dan Marino football card for some extra cash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She vowed to buy the card back, and over 30 years later, she did just that.

In the video, Moore’s mother reads the Christmas card aloud as her father gets emotional.

“Money was tight, so you were selling your most prized possession — at least what I viewed it as,” Moore wrote. “I felt your sacrifice and it taught me that I would do whatever necessary to ensure my future family never needed for anything. It was a lesson that has stuck with me since that moment and taught me the value of the greater good.

CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES EXPLAINS SIDELINE MELTDOWN, BACKS WIDE RECEIVERS: ‘I’M NOT ALWAYS PERFECT’

“I will never be able to fully repay that debt. Seven-year-old me would be so elated to see that I finally fulfilled that promise I made to myself. Thank you for everything.”

As Moore’s mother read the card, her father took off his glasses and was getting a bit misty. He opened the gift, and sure enough, the 1984 Topps Marino card was in the envelope. It was graded 5 by PSA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He wiped the tears away and embraced his daughter.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.