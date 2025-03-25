Daughter of victims allegedly mistakenly murdered by order of former Olympian says ‘he’ll have to face karma’

The daughter of a Canadian couple who were allegedly murdered on orders of former Olympian and current FBI most-wanted target Ryan Wedding, spoke out about her experience.

Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu watched her parents, Jagtar and Harbhajan Sidhu, being murdered in November 2023. Her parents were alleged to have been mistakenly targeted by Wedding’s accomplices, who confused them as individuals responsible for a lost cocaine shipment, according to the FBI.

Jaspreet Kaur Sidhu was also shot 13 times in the attack, and is still recovering from her injuries.

She told The Toronto Star that the day her parents were shot, “his countdown started,” referring to Wedding.

“He will have to face his karma,” she said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kaur Sidhu also revealed what she would say to Wedding if they ever meet.

“Even the worst criminal in this world has a soft spot somewhere, something good in them,” she’d tell him.

“Were my parents right? Do you have one good spot, one soft spot, in you? That you can have mercy, or you can be a good person?”

WHO IS RYAN WEDDING? OLYMPIAN TURNED ALLEGED MURDEROUS DRUG KINGPIN AND TOP FBI TARGET

Wedding, who competed for Team Canada in snowboarding in the 2002 Winter Olympics, was named to the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitive list earlier this month for allegedly running a transnational drug ring and orchestrating multiple murders.

The FBI is offering $10 million to whomever turns him in.

Wedding is accused of shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other locations in the U.S.

U.S. investigators believe Wedding has been protected by the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and resumed trafficking soon after he was released from prison. Federal authorities first issued an arrest warrant for Wedding in September 2024, but he has still not been apprehended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wedding is believed to also go by the aliases “El Jefe,” “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King” and “Jesse King” and is estimated to have transported over $1 billion in cocaine.

Wedding and alleged accomplice Andrew Clark, who was apprehended in October and extradited last week , are accused of coordinating the murder of an Ontario family “in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment that passed through Southern California.”

Wedding and Clark are also accused of coordinating the murder of another person in May over a drug debt.

FBI Los Angeles chief Akil Davis said at a news conference Thursday that Wedding’s alleged trafficking ring “routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other locations in the United States,” and orchestrated “multiple murders and an attempted murder in furtherance of these drug crimes.”

“The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of 10 most-wanted fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger,” Davis added.

Investigators believe Wedding is living in Mexico but have not ruled out him being in the United States, Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica or elsewhere.

The murder and criminal enterprise charges against Wedding carry a mandatory minimum penalty of life in a federal prison.