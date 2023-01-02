Davante Adams breaks Raiders franchise record previously held by Hall of Famer

Davante Adams set a Las Vegas Raiders franchise record on Sunday but the team fell short against the San Francisco 49ers 37-34 in overtime.

Adams put together an incredible game for Las Vegas even as they put Jarrett Stidham under center for the Week 17 game to replace Derek Carr. The star wide receiver had seven catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also somehow corralled a bobble catch late in the fourth quarter to set up Josh Jacobs’ touchdown run that helped tie the game with 1:11 left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With another terrific game in hand, Adams broke the Raiders’ franchise record for most receiving yards in a season – a mark previously held by Hall of Famer Tim Brown. Adams surpassed Brown on a 45-yard touchdown grab from Stidham. Brown had 1,408 yards in 1997. Adams now has 1,443 yards with a game left in the season.

Adams joined the Raiders in the offseason after a trade from the Green Bay Packers. He mentioned having a Brown jersey when he was a kid in his introductory press conference back in March, according to the team’s website.

COMMANDERS’ RON RIVERA SUGGESTS HE WAS UNAWARE TEAM COULD BE ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFFS WITH LOSS

“Growing up, honestly, anything Raiders was what I was about,” Adams said. “I had a Tim Brown jersey, C-Wood, those got worn until the numbers fell off. Rich Gannon, I mean, everything. I’m just looking forward to coming in and trying to leave my footprints as well as I can.”

The Raiders appeared to have the 49ers defense’s number but couldn’t get that key stop.

49ers rookie Brock Purdy was 22-of-35 with 284 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Christian McCaffrey had 121 rushing yards and a score while adding six catches for 72 yards on nine targets. Brandon Aiyuk had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For the Raiders, Stidham finished with 365 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He threw the other touchdown pass to Darren Waller.