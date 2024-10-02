Davante Adams informs Raiders on trade stance hours after admitting to ‘no communication’ with Pierce: report

It’s been radio silence between Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams and Antonio Pierce after the head coach appeared to like a post on social media about the star wideout potentially being traded. And the rumors now appear to be true.

Adams confirmed that he hasn’t spoken to Pierce during Tuesday’s episode of the “Up & Adams Show with Kay Williams” since the post went viral on social media.

“I keep my head down and keep doing my thing and let the chips fall where they may as it pertains to that,” Adams said. “But there’s been no communication with anybody from the team since that (post) became a thing.”

“It’s kind of like the weekly, ‘What’s up with Tae?’ thing,” he continued. “There’s always some sort of drama, but at the end of the day 17 (his uniform number) doesn’t create any of it, so people can say what they want.”

Sports Illustrated posted a quote from writer Michael Fabiano to Instagram that read, “Don’t be surprised if Davante Adams has already played his last snap with the Raiders.”

Fans on social media quickly noticed that Pierce appeared to like it. The like has since been removed, but not before screenshots made their way around social media.

Adams said that he hasn’t “heard” from Pierce since the social media activity, but added that the constant trade rumors are “annoying.”

“It gets annoying for sure, but I’m one of those players that people like to talk about, one way or the other. Thank God that he blessed me with the ability to just focus in on what I need to focus in on and not get sidetracked by any of the outside noise,” he said, via ESPN.

But by Tuesday afternoon, the trade rumors were back in the headlines.

The NFL Network reported that Adams informed the Raiders that he “preferred to be traded.”

The New York Jets have been floated as a potential landing spot for Adams, reuniting him with longtime quarterback and friend Aaron Rodgers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

