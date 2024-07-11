Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers is ‘in the ear’ about reunion

The rumor mill about Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams isn’t dying anytime soon.

The duo teamed up for eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but in 2022, Adams was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders.

That came all while Rodgers was upset with the team for drafting his potential replacement in Jordan Love and failing to help him out on offense for a large portion of time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodgers has continued to speak highly of Adams, who has averaged 119 receptions for 1,489 yards and 13 touchdowns per 17 games over the last five seasons.

The four-time MVP, though, is now a New York Jet, and even with Garrett Wilson on one side, they could use some more receiver help.

Well, Adams says Rodgers has been “in [his] ear” about a reunion.

“He’s in the ear, that’s for sure, he’s in the ear,” Adams told Fanduel TV’s “Up & Adams.” “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this and that.

“But like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

Perhaps Adams would be on the trade market, or even a Jet by now, had the Raiders not retained Antonio Pierce, who got the nod as the team’s interim head coach after firing Josh McDaniels, and much of the locker room pleaded for them to make it official, which they did.

BARRY SANDERS PROVIDES POSITIVE UPDATE AFTER ‘HEALTH SCARE RELATED TO MY HEART’

The Raiders, though, lack a quarterback, and they are far from a contender. Meanwhile, the Jets, according to Adams, are a threat because of who is under center.

“Any team that has Aaron Rodgers, especially a defense that they have, not to mention the players, running back, receiver, they have a little bit of everything,” Adams added. “When you put a quarterback like that behind center, any team is a Super Bowl contender.”

Adams’ 1,144 receiving yards was his lowest since his 997 in 2019 (he missed four games due to injury). Through his first three games last year, he had 322, including 172 in Week 3, but he failed to reach the 80-yard mark for six straight weeks afterward.

Even on Christmas Day, when they upset the Kansas City Chiefs, he had just one catch for four yards (the Raiders didn’t have a passing yard in the final three quarters).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reminded everyone what he is capable of doing in Week 17 with a 13-126-2 field day, and surely the Jets would love that, but as training camp approaches, it seems like pencils are down between the Jets and Raiders.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.