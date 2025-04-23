Davante Adams says he thought Aaron Rodgers was being ‘dramatic’ about Jets breakup

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Davante Adams was one of the first people to know that Aaron Rodgers, and eventually himself, was not coming back to the New York Jets.

Shortly after the Super Bowl, the Jets announced that they were moving on from Rodgers after a tumultuous two-year tenure that resulted in playoff aspirations quickly being lit on fire.

Rodgers played just four plays in a Jet uniform before rupturing his Achilles. And while last year isn’t entirely his fault, he sure looked like a 41-year-old quarterback coming off a major injury at times.

Nonetheless, it’s a new regime in East Rutherford, and Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey made the decision to move on from Rodgers.

Rodgers was bitter about the meeting when recounting it on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week, and he was bitter about it to his right-hand man in Adams.

“We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then (Rodgers) told me he was going to (meet with the Jets) on Thursday and then come back and we’d play again Friday,” Adams recently told The Athletic. “And he was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, ‘I’m not coming back, bro.’ He’s like, ‘This was horrible – they just disrespected me completely.’

“I thought he was being a little dramatic at first. I’m like, ‘Bro, don’t paraphrase it. How did he say this?’ (But) that’s how he said it. And I was shocked because I didn’t think anybody had the balls to, for lack of better words, to hit him with it like that. Just flat out – ‘Yeah, I think we’re just gonna do something different. We’re gonna move in a different direction.’ It was shocking, but right from that moment, I knew there was no chance that I’d be back there.”

That’s exactly what happened, as Adams, too, was released. He found a home rather quickly, as he signed with the Los Angeles Rams, who released Cooper Kupp, on a two-year deal.

Rodgers said he felt disrespected after flying to visit the Jets “on my own dime.”

“We sit down in the office and I think we’re going to have this long conversation – I’ve flown across the country – and 20 seconds in he goes – I mean literally, I’m talking to the GM about something, and [Glenn] leans to the end of his seat and goes ‘So do you wanna play football?’”

Rodgers responded that he did, but was quickly met by Glenn’s news.

“We’re going in a different direction at quarterback.”

“I wasn’t upset about it, I was surprised,” Rodgers added. “I felt like there wasn’t an ample amount of respect in that meeting. I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised based on some of the things I saw over the two years.”

Rodgers’ likely destination appears to be the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are without a solid quarterback just two days before the draft, and every other domino has fallen. However, Rodgers remains a free agent.

