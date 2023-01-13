Davante Adams says Vegas defensive end was ‘snubbed’ from All-Pro team

Davante Adams was named a First-team All-Pro for the third straight season, but he was shocked that his teammate wasn’t named to the high honor.

Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby was left off the All-Pro lists, much to both his and Adams’ dismay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When the All-Pro teams were announced, Crosby was left almost speechless. He reacted with just one word.

“Wow.”

Adams took to Twitter a little over a half hour later and backed up his teammate.

“Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable,” Adams tweeted.

Crosby was a Second-team All-Pro last season and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season, but he certainly has a gripe.

BROWNS’ JADEVEON CLOWNEY APOLOGIZES TO MYLES GARRETT, SAYS COMMENTS WERE ‘COMPLETELY MISREPRESENTED’

His 12.5 sacks were a career high, as were his 88 tackles. He was tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks (fifth-most by an end), but he led the league in tackles for loss with 22.

Each edge rusher who was named an All-Pro (Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and Haason Reddick) had more sacks on the year. However, 14 defensive ends had more sacks than he did in 2021, yet he was still able to crack the second team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby’s Raiders went 6-11 this year, which was third in the AFC West after last year’s playoff appearance.