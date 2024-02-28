Davante Adams trade rumors shut down by new Raiders GM Tom Telesco

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

With a new GM in place in Las Vegas, some Raiders fans may have feared All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams might be on the trading block.

Think again.

“He’s a Raider,” Tom Telesco told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday about the prospect of trading Adams this offseason.

It’s no secret Adams showed frustration with the Raiders, especially after the departure of quarterback Derek Carr, who he had a good rapport with in 2022.

However, since Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach last season, Adams has shown more optimism about the team and his situation. Pierce having the interim tag removed after the season to remain in place for 2024 and beyond also helped.

Luke Getsy, who Adams worked with in 2014 during his rookie year with the Green Bay Packers, is also in place as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“He’s the type of coach that’s open-minded. … He’s going to be open to hearing things from the veteran players that know how this thing works and the best way to do things,” Adams said, per ESPN.

“Open-mindedness and, like I said, that innovation to the offense and a good run-pass balance. And that’s what I’m used to, that West Coast style. Going to be fun getting to work on a new system, [yet] something that’s a little bit more familiar.”

Telesco also discussed running back Josh Jacobs, another key Raider whose future is in question.

Since Telesco said he doesn’t “anticipate” using the franchise tag on anyone this offseason, Jacobs will become a free agent if Las Vegas doesn’t re-sign him.

However, Telesco’s comments about the driving force of the team’s offense sound promising.

“He’s a Raider, and he was drafted by the Raiders, so he’s a high-level player,” he explained. “So yeah, we’re going to explore pretty hard to see if we can bring him back here and kind of go from there. But as far as a player, running game, passing game, pass protection, he can really help you win games.”

Adams had another 100-plus-reception season, but his 11.1 average yards per catch was the lowest of his career since 2015. He did, however, finish with 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns, though he had a league-leading 14 receiving touchdowns the season before under Carr.

The Raiders’ quarterback situation is one to monitor heading into the new year as well. Aidan O’Connell remains in the starting role he took over from Jimmy Garoppolo when Pierce took over.

Garoppolo, who is suspended to start the year due to a PED violation, isn’t expected to remain with the Raiders, the team he signed a three-year deal with last offseason, in 2024. So, Telesco could add a quarterback in free agency or the NFL Draft.

But Adams isn’t someone fans should be worried about leaving at this point. He will be playing in the third year of a five-year pact he signed with the team when he was traded from the Packers in 2022. Adams will have an opt-out in 2025.