Dave McCarty, former Red Sox player and 2004 World Series champ, dead at 54

Dave McCarty, a former Boston Red Sox first baseman and outfielder and a member of the 2004 World Series championship team, died in California on Friday after a “cardiac event,” the team confirmed in a statement.

He was 54.

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty,” the team said in a post on social media.

“Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine.”

Former teammate Red Sox pitcher Lenny DiNardo reacted to the news on social media.

“Just awful news. I was happy to be able to spend time with him at our reunion. Such a great guy. He’ll be missed. Hug your loved ones,” DiNardo wrote on X.

McCarty was drafted out of Stanford University by the Minnesota Twins as the No. 3 overall pick in 1991. He played for seven teams during his lengthy career but played the final three with the Red Sox.

He played in 118 during that time, including 89 games during Boston’s 2004 championship season.

News of McCarty’s death comes just weeks after he and other members of the 2004 team were honored at Fenway Park as part of the 20-year anniversary of their championship season.

It also comes months after the death of Red Sox great Tim Wakefield, who died in October after battling brain cancer. He was a member of the Red Sox 2004 and 2007 World Series wins.

