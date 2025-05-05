Dave Portnoy blasts TV station over contentious interview

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy blasted ABC’s Philadelphia affiliate on Monday following an interview that was about the antisemitic incident at one of the company’s bars in the city.

Portnoy said in a video posted to his X account that the local ABC affiliate in Philadelphia “begged” him to do an interview. He said when he agreed to do the interview with one reporter, a new reporter showed up.

He did not identify the reporters.

The new reporter, Portnoy said, asked all the pertinent questions about the incident and responsibility and then “shifts” focus and quoted a professor who said “Barstool Sports creates a culture of harassment.”

“Basically, that I’m responsible for this happening at my own bar I never heard the quote. You’re saying some f—ing liberal college professor said they don’t like Barstool. And I was like well who f—ing said it? What is this even journal?”

Portnoy said one of his colleagues, who was with him ahead of the Barstool Sports Bet Gala in Scottsdale, Arizona, started to record the interview. Portnoy posted a clip of himself in the interview with the station and said universities that allowed Jewish students “get harassed on campus 24/7” was the cause for that type of environment. The interview then appeared to turn contentious.

“Who’s creating more hate in the world right now? Are you saying Barstool Sports and White men or college campuses?” Portnoy asked the interviewer.

Portnoy ended the interview soon after a back-and-forth.

“F— ABC!” Pornoy said. “It makes mad! God, how much I hate f—ing ‘journalists.’”

Fox News Digital reached out to WPVI-TV for comment.

Portnoy and Barstool’s bar in the Center City neighborhood of the city were thrust into the spotlight after a sign that read “f— the Jews” appeared on a video at the bar. Bottle-service girls and reveling accompanied the hateful sign.

Philadelphia police told Fox News Digital earlier Monday that an investigation was launched into the incident.