Dave Portnoy needles Fever for response to WNBA ending probe into alleged racist remarks

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was at the Indiana Fever’s first game of the WNBA season earlier this month against the Chicago Sky, which came under scrutiny.

The WNBA launched an investigation into reports of hateful comments made toward the Sky. The Associated Press reported that the league was specifically investigating racial remarks toward Angel Reese.

Nearly two weeks after the incident took place, the WNBA said Tuesday that the league could not substantiate the claims made against fans in attendance at the game despite the uproar the investigation caused on social media.

Portnoy needled the Fever’s response to the WNBA’s conclusion.

“It’s OK to have a spine Indiana Fever,” he wrote. “The ‘investigation’ was bulls—. Both you and WNBA gave (credibility) to a very obvious troll. ESPN ran with it. Caitlin Clark had to defend her fans for no reason. You made something outta nothing. Indiana Fever fans deserve better.”

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines released a statement on the conclusion of the league’s investigation.

“We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated,” Raines said. “At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world’s greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball.”

Portnoy also reacted to the WNBA’s statement.

“No s— you f—ing morons,” he wrote. “Maybe wait next time before creating a racial war based on angry tik toks from Chicago Sky/Angel trolls who weren’t even at the game. Honestly one of the worst mismanagements of Pr I’ve ever seen.”