David Rudisha, two-time Olympic champion, survives plane crash in Kenya: ‘It was a scary episode’

David Rudisha is a world-class distance runner who won two Olympic gold medals and two gold medals the World Championships while representing Kenya, and over the weekend, he was lucky to be alive.

The 33-year-old told Kenya’s The Nation newspaper that he and five others survived a plane crash in Kajiado, Kenya, on Saturday after he attended the Maasai Olympics event at Kimana Wildlife Sanctuary. He told the outlet the plane experienced an engine issue about seven to eight minutes into the flight.

Rudisha said the pilot tried to land the plane safety, but one of its wings hit a tree and made the aircraft spin before it landed in a rocky field. Kenya Masters Athletics chairman Stephen Ole Marai injured his ribs in the incident, according to The Nation.

“We thank God we all came out alive with some soft-tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged, save for one,” Rudisha said.

“It was a scary episode where you hold your heart in your hand as you pray to God. The pilot did an incredible job to keep the plane afloat and stable for long.”

It’s reportedly the second time Rudisha has experienced a harrowing incident in his life. He escaped with only minor injuries in a 2019 car crash in Kenya.

Rudisha won gold in the 800-meter races at the 2012 London Games and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He also holds the world record in the event with a 1:40.91 mark.