Davidson women’s basketball cancels historic season with just one game remaining, due to overwhelming injuries

A historic season for the Davidson College women’s basketball team ended in heartbreak this week with just one game left remaining in the regular season.

The school announced Friday that despite a program-best record of a 12-1 start, the Wildcats have canceled the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a “significant number of injuries.”

The Wildcats bowed out with an overall record of 18-8.

“The injuries we have sustained this season have weighed heavily on our entire program. This decision is not one that we are taking lightly, as no one wanted it to end this way,” head coach Gayle Fulks said in a statement provided by the school.

“Our team of young women is the strongest, most caring, and most competitive team I have ever been a part of. They have been an absolute JOY to coach, every single day. Despite the challenging nature of the way this season has unfolded, our team never wavered and competed to the very end.”

Fulks continued, “I am confident there is no team in the country that would have handled the hardship we faced with as much grace, strength, and adaptability as our young women did. I am so proud of them.”

Davidson’s final game of the regular season would have been Saturday against Saint Louis. In addition to forfeiting that game, they forfeited games against Dayton and Fordham before hosting George Washington on Wednesday for senior night.

The Wildcats lost that game 45-40 with just seven players available.

“The physical, mental and emotional toll of this unfortunate and injury-riddled season has brought us to this point,” athletic director Chris Clunie said in a statement. “We are incredibly saddened that we cannot finish out the season strong but feel this is the best decision for our scholar-athletes.”

The unfortunate end of the season followed an unexpected run for the Wildcats, who won 12 of their first 13 games of the season – a program first. The forfeitures will not count against their record, allowing them to finish with a .692 winning percentage, their best since 2006-07.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

