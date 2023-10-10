D’Backs push Dodgers to brink of elimination with NLDS Game 2 win

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the Los Angeles Dodgers on the ropes.

Arizona scored three runs to start the game against Bobby Miller and tacked on one more thanks to a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. home run. The Diamondbacks won the game 4-2.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gurriel was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno had one RBI each. Zac Gallen was credited with the win after 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits.

Arizona has a 2-0 lead over Los Angeles in the National League Division Series.

“Why would we play with anything to lose?” Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald said after the game. “We were the sixth seed. We weren’t supposed to win in Milwaukee. No one is going to pick us to beat the Dodgers when we haven’t played well against them. We’re going out there with a lot of confidence.”

AUSTIN RILEY’S CLUTCH HOMER, CRAZY GAME-ENDING DOUBLE PLAY LIFTS BRAVES OVER PHILLIES, TIES NLDS

The Diamondbacks are in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. The team did not win a postseason game that year but are now riding a four-game winning streak after they topped the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Wild Card Series, 2-0.

Arizona was 5-8 against Los Angeles in the regular season and lost in their final five matchups.

“These guys are very hungry, and they feel like they have a lot to prove,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Dodgers are on the brink of elimination and could start their vacation as soon as Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s two games, but our backs are against the wall,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve got to make some type of adjustments and we have no more margin.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.