FOX Sports 

Deebo Samuel and Micah Parsons trade barbs after Cowboys’ playoff loss to 49ers

 

The battle between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys went beyond the football field when on Sunday night veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel took aim at Micah Parsons on social media.

The Niners advanced to the NFC title game for the second consecutive season after securing a 19-12 victory over the Cowboys, and Samuel took to social media to share a post with a number of pictures, including one of Parsons.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
(AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

“Don’t Poke the Bear,” the caption read.

COWBOYS’ MIKE MCCARTHY STIFF ARMS CAMERAMAN AFTER LOSS TO 49ERS

Samuel’s post included a quote from Parsons speaking about the matchup: “This is who I wanted.”

The quote came from Parsons’ media availability on Thursday where he spoke confidently about taking on the Niners, who at that point were on an 11-game win streak behind rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) walk onto the field before the NFL NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers on January 22, 2023, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
(Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m super excited. This is who I wanted,” he said at the time. “This the three-headed dragon. We need to cut one of the heads off. I don’t care who it is. We gotta line it up. Either way, you’ve gotta meet them at some point. I’d rather now than later.”

Parson saw the social media post and responded: “Lol what did you do today fam lol?! But congrats on the win! But don’t put me in this weak a– slide.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.
(Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Samuel was targeted seven times and had four receptions for 45 yards. Parsons registered four tackles against San Francisco.

The 49ers move on to the NFC Championship game where they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles after their 38-7 rout of the New York Giants.

 