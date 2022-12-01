Deion Sanders asked about Colorado head coach job in hilarious way by reporter

Jackson State University football head coach Deion Sanders is looking to make sure his undefeated season is complete this Saturday against Southern University for the SWAC Championship.

But the Pro Football Hall of Famer, known as Coach Prime nowadays, has generated tons of buzz to fill a different team’s head coach vacancy in a Power Five conference. Specifically, Sanders confirmed a report that the Colorado Buffaloes offered him their head coach job, as they hope to rebuild from a dreadful 1-11 season.

Sanders, though, didn’t say whether he’d be taking the job or not, which has led to reporters following up until he reveals his intentions for next season and beyond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One reporter had a very clever way of doing so.

“You know my favorite team is the Kansas City Chiefs, right?” Jackson State University’s Robert Jeuitt asked Sanders in a one-on-one interview. “Next week, they play the Denver Broncos in Colorado. I’m going with you? Are we going to ride together?”

Sanders immediately started laughing and Jeuitt couldn’t help but run off-camera due to the interaction.

“That’s a good one there. I got to admit that’s a good now,” Sanders said to the camera, smiling.

DEION SANDERS CONFIRMS OFFER FROM POWER FIVE SCHOOL TO BE NEXT HEAD COACH

“I’ve never been there, but I’m going next week when the Broncos play the [Chiefs] in Denver, Colorado. I just want to know, can we ride together?” Jeuitt asked once again.

The exchange continued, with Sanders giving his props to the reporter. But when the laughing ended, Sanders still didn’t say what he was doing.

His Jackson State Tigers don’t have a game next weekend. If Sanders’ 11-0 squad wins the SWAC Championship, which is expected over the 7-4 Southern Jaguars, they would face the winner of the MEAC in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17.

So, like the reporter said, Jackson State doesn’t play next weekend. Could Coach Prime be headed out to Colorado to discuss a potential new opportunity in his coaching career?

Sanders said Monday that Colorado was not the only program that has shown interest in his services, adding that it would not become a distraction.

DEION SANDERS GIVES EMOTIONAL SPEECH TO JACKSON STATE TEAM AHEAD OF SWAC MATCHUP: ‘WE ARE ALL VALUABLE’

“To someone else that hasn’t been that dude, it’s intoxicating. I’ve been ‘Prime’ for a long time, dog,” Sanders said with a laugh, according to ESPN. “Attention ain’t nothing new to me. Like, come on. I’m not being braggadocious – that’s a wonderful word, isn’t it? I just came up with that – but this isn’t new to me. Being in the spotlight isn’t new to me.”

Jackson State was put on the map when Sanders took over as head coach. In October, ESPN’s “College GameDay” came to Jackson, Mississippi, for the first time, showing just how far the program has come under Sanders.

“I was excited, really excited,” Sanders said when asked how he felt when he heard the news, according to Mississippi Today. “But you got to understand, I expect stuff like this. Why not us? You know lots of people wear that shirt that says ‘Why not us?’ But they don’t believe what’s on the shirt half the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You better believe it. Don’t just wear it, believe it. I really think like that. I think, ‘Why haven’t you come yet?’ Thank God, they pulled the trigger. We’re blessed to have them. It’s phenomenal.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.