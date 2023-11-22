Deion Sanders believed Mount Rushmore was in California: ‘I thought it was in LA all this time’

In Deion Sanders’ first season as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, “Coach Prime” has undoubtedly learned a thing or two.

On Tuesday, Sanders learned something about geography after thinking that Mount Rushmore was in California.

At his press conference, Sanders was asked about Colorado failing to live up to his expectations and referenced the famous site.

“My expectations are out of the darn park,” Sanders said as he pointed toward the sky. “C’mon man. What’s those little four heads that are in California? What do they call those? The people’s faces engraved?”

After being informed that Mount Rushmore was actually in South Dakota, Sanders shared a laugh with the media.

“I thought it was in LA all this time,” Sanders said. “Wow. My geography. That’s the Hollywood thing? That’s what I thought. I’m sorry.”

“Thank you for educating me,” Sanders added.

It’s been a rollercoaster first year for Sanders in Boulder after taking over a team that went 1-11 in 2022.

Colorado shocked many in the college football world by starting off the year 3-0 before falling to two top-25 teams in Oregon and USC.

After defeating Arizona State in October, the Buffaloes have now lost five straight games, including a blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12.

“We didn’t accomplish what we wanted, but we accomplished what we needed,” Sanders said Tuesday when asked how he would rate his first season if they defeat Utah on Saturday. “I think hope is instilled tremendously in the city, in the student body, within this team, within this building, and you see the direction that we’re heading.

“So, the things that you look to as a loss, some kind of way I see it as a win. We didn’t do certainly what I wanted to do. But, we’re doing tremendously, much more than what was done. So, you’ve got to put it in perspective.”

Colorado will not be bowl-eligible in Sanders’ first season but will have a chance to get to five wins in its final regular season game against Utah on Saturday.

