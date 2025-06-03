Deion Sanders calls out reports about his son’s NFL draft meetings: ‘Stop lying’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders is calling BS on reports about his son in his meetings with NFL teams ahead of the draft.

In the days leading up to the draft, it was reported that Shedeur Sanders flopped in meetings, with one exec saying it was the “worst” and that he was “entitled.”

Other reports circulated that he was unprepared and nonchalant in the interviews – and it turned into an unprecedented slide that saw a possible top-three player fall all the way to the fifth round.

Well, Coach Prime said that he felt the negative rumors came about because people “were afraid that I would go to the NFL” from Colorado.

“They want to create these narratives and create these stories and then attach them to a kid that ain’t never did nothing wrong,” Sanders said on Asante Samuel’s “Say What Needs To Be Said” podcast. “Stop lying. You gotta understand – my kids are built for everything… We’ve always been in front of the camera, so they know how to navigate, they know how to handle themselves, you’re not gonna catch them in no foolery or no mess.

“When you sit up there and say something like he went into a meeting unprepared, like, dude. Shedeur Sanders? Who has had six different [offensive] coordinators, who has still functioned and leveled up every time we brought somebody new in, and you’re going to tell me he was unprepared? You’re going to tell me he had on headphones? Anybody who knows my son understands he’s a professional. He’s going to go into a meeting with headphones on? Y’all, come on now.”

“It did hurt,” Sanders continued. “But the Bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed. Like that edge that Tom [Brady] had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren’t gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them.”

Coach Prime offered a similar sentiment late last month when he called out “false rumors.”

“Let’s Stop Lying today, tomorrow and the next day. Stop also trafficking false rumors or stories that don’t involve not 1 witness that will stand by the story they told privately in order for it to circulate publicly,” Sanders wrote on X.

Eventually, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders, but not before selecting Dillon Gabriel in the third round. The rookies make up 40% of the quarterback room which also includes Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett.

