Deion Sanders defends ESPN analyst who was mocked for outrage over Shedeur Sanders’ draft slide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The controversial draft slide of quarterback Shedeur Sanders last month sparked national debate that included a harsh reaction from ESPN’s lead draft analyst, Mel Kiper Jr.

Now, Kiper has a supporter in Sanders’ father and college coach, Deion Sanders.

Clips of Kiper bashing NFL teams for passing on Shedeur throughout the three-day event were mocked on social media, and the pundit repeatedly praised the quarterback’s talent and value.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think it’s disgusting. I don’t understand what the heck’s going on with this. … I don’t see, outside of [not having] the rocket arm, 4.6 speed … what is [Shedeur Sanders] lacking? Somebody’s gonna have to explain that one to me,” Kiper exclaimed on air after Sanders fell out of the second round.

Deion praised Kiper.

“But I Love u my man! You stood on the desk with great balance 10 toes down and said what u doggone said & didn’t flinch. You knew what time it was my man & we’re blessed to be right where God wanted us to be. ‘With OPPORTUNITY’ they forgot I was in the tv/entertainment business for 20 years before coaching,” Sanders wrote in an X post sharing one of Kiper’s posts.

NFL AGENT BREAKS DOWN TRUMP’S IMPACT IN SHEDEUR SANDERS SAGA

Kiper’s post was in response to a tweet that mentioned criticism of the analyst for “overshadowing” the moment when No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cam Ward was selected.

The Tuesday before the draft, NFL Network released a summary of the top 18 prospects in this year’s class.

Sanders’ section included comments from an anonymous assistant coach who said Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. … But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

An anonymous longtime executive added, “It didn’t go great in our interview. He wants to dictate what he’s going to do and what’s best for him. He makes you feel small.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Throughout the draft, Kiper’s irritation and affection for Sanders became one of the most discussed topics on social media. NBC-owned Pro Football Talk even addressed Kiper’s analysis on X.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick after one of the most unprecedented draft slides of a top quarterback prospect in NFL history.