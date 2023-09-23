Deion Sanders details encounter with rodent at Colorado facility: ‘I can’t live like this’

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was paralyzed with fear on Thursday after the former NFL great had an unfortunate encounter with a rodent in his office while he was preparing for Saturday’s game against Oregon.

Sanders recalled the moment he saw a mouse, which he described as not large enough to be considered a rat, make an appearance in his office.

He said he was just sitting at his desk “minding my own business trying to prepare for today,” when he spotted the creature.

“So I’m looking this way, and I can see out of my peripheral something look at me like, ‘What’s up,’ and I looked down and I made eye contact — and it’s over,” Sanders said in the video.

“So I’m early, really early, I come here early, but I need to wait until everybody gets in, because they’re going to have somebody come in and take all these shoes and take everything out of this office because I made eye contact with a mouse.”

The six-time First-team All-Pro is no stranger to taking the lead, as he’s done in Colorado guiding the Buffaloes to a 3-0 start just a season after the program finished 1-11. But on Thursday, Sanders wasn’t having it.

“Scared, I can’t do this. I can’t live like this. I’m in Boulder, Colorado, I cannot live like this. So help is gonna be on the way today. One of us gotta go,” he said.

“I can’t live like this. I don’t deserve this. I deserve much better than this. I ain’t doing it — somebody better call somebody to take care of that somebody that’s got me in here scared. I’m a grown man.”

“Coach Prime” and the undefeated Buffaloes will face their biggest challenge yet when they take on No. 10 Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Colorado beat TCU and Nebraska before a thrilling come-from-behind win over Colorado State last weekend in double overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.