Deion Sanders encourages son to ‘enjoy this lesson’ after NFL Draft drama: ‘God ain’t done’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders shared a message on social media Friday morning after his son, Shedeur Sanders, went undrafted in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Sanders has long backed his son against criticism that has followed the young quarterback in the lead-up to this week’s draft. Friday morning was no different after the drama that unfolded in Green Bay the previous night.

“My bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise & he chose the weak things of the world that he may put to shame the strong,” Sanders said in a post on X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Please know God ain’t done & God is just really getting started. Enjoy this lesson & stop stressing.”

Shedeur was a projected first-round pick heading into the week. Among the projected landing spots were the New York Giants, who had the third overall pick, and the New Orleans Saints, who had the No. 9 pick.

When both teams moved in different directions, the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 seemed like the next viable option. But Shedeur’s name again remained on the board.

UNDRAFTED SHEDEUR SANDERS, DEION SANDERS SHADE BROWNS’ JOE FLACCO AMID NFL DRAFT FREE FALL

“We all didn’t expect this, of course, but I feel like, with God, anything possible, everything possible,” Shedeur told a crowd full of supporters after the first round concluded. “I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.

“Tomorrow’s the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary.”

Shedeur faced increasing criticism in the lead-up to the draft. One longtime NFL assistant coach recently told the NFL Network Sanders was “the worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates,” the coach continued. “But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

The draft resumes Friday at 7 p.m. ET.