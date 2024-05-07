Deion Sanders explains why he got involved in social media scrap

Deion Sanders and the rest of the Colorado Buffaloes were in the midst of a social media scrap last week as the head coach faced criticism for handling his roster overhaul.

Sanders wrote on X about the critics and the hate people get and clapped back at a fan who told him to tell his son, Shedeur, to stop acting like he’s the “coldest out here” amid a 4-8 season. Sanders said that Shedeur will be a top-five draft and wondered where the fan’s son was going.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Coach Prime then explained away his remarks.

“I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored,” he said on “Thee Pregame Show.” “I was bored, and I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people.”

Sanders also weighed into the waters as Austin Peay defensive back Jaheim Ward got into a spat with Colorado’s Kaleb Mathis. One X user then posted Ward’s stats with the Governors and added, “Man go take a seat.” It sparked a remark from the head coach: “Lawd Jesus.”

COLORADO’S SHEDEUR SANDERS SAYS HE DOESN’T ‘EVEN REMEMBER’ FORMER TEAMMATE WHO CRITICIZED DEION SANDERS

USA Today noted that Sanders explained that remark as well.

“I try my best to refrain, but like when you posted like stats, I said, `Lawd Jesus,’ like dang, he really went at him, like he really shot him,” Sanders said on the podcast. “That’s really what I meant, and I think that was taken wrong. I think that was taken sideways or something else.”

The war of words definitely didn’t shine the program in the most positive of lights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It may have also hurt Shedeur Sanders’ draft odds — at least for the time being.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.