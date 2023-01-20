Deion Sanders flips five-star recruit, top-ranked cornerback chooses Colorado over Miami

When Deion Sanders left Jackson State University for his first FBS coaching job in December, the Colorado Buffaloes instantly became a destination for top recruits.

One year ago, Sanders convinced the No. 1 recruit in the country – Travis Hunter – to play for Jackson State instead of Florida State.

On Thursday, “Prime Time” once again got a top recruit to flip from a Florida school in favor of playing for him.

DEION SANDERS UPSET WITH ROUGHING THE PASSER PENALTY ON BUCS: ‘THIS IS RIDICULOUS’

Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2023 class, chose the Buffaloes over the Miami Hurricanes, becoming the first five-star recruit for Sanders as head coach at Colorado.

“I play DB and Coach Prime is the best DB. I wanna be in the same shoes, same predicament, gold jacket, everything,” McClain told 247Sports. “Get coached by the best DB. Why not?”

McClain has been committed to the Hurricanes since October when he chose Miami over Alabama and Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 6-foot-2 cornerback becomes the third ESPN 300 prospect in the 2023 class to commit to Colorado.

Hunter, who helped Jackson State win the SWAC Championship in his freshman season, will be teammates with McClain after announcing he would follow Sanders to Boulder, Colorado.

“I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him,” Hunter said on his YouTube channel in December, according to USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You know what I’m saying? That’s my dawg… He’s going to develop me like he say he was going to develop me. I mean, I felt like I learned a lot with him at Jackson State. So I’m going to stick with him and continue to grind, continue to show love, and continue to put the work in so I can get to the next level.”

McClain has verbally committed to the Buffaloes but will not be able to sign his National Letter of Intent (LOI) until February.