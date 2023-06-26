Deion Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, on coach’s surgery: ‘Grateful for the healing power of God’

Deion Sanders’ girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, gave an update on the Colorado football coach’s health after he had surgery to remove blood clots in his legs.

Edmonds said Saturday that Sanders was resting after the surgery.

“We are so grateful for the healing power of God and for all of our prayer warriors,” she wrote on Instagram. “It was a long, but successful day! #CoachPrime @deionsanders is resting and doing great tonight after his surgery! Thank you Lord! Thank you Fam! We love you.”

On Sunday, Edmonds posted a photo from Sanders’ bedside and said she was not going to leave until the job was finished.

“I’m not leaving this spot until it’s time for #CoachPrime @deionsanders to walk up out of here which we hope will be very soon! Sending everyone LOVE” she wrote.

Sanders explained last week what he was dealing with as doctors warned him about the risks of not getting the blood clots fixed.

“I went to the doctor the other day to check myself out, and I have two clots in my leg,” Sanders said in a social media post. “One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thighs. So now, I’m having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots, so now I can have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes.

“That’s what’s going on. That is it. You heard it from me. That’s what’s going on. I appreciate you. I appreciate your gestures. I appreciate your prayers.”

Sanders had foot issues while at Jackson State that forced him into a scooter on the sidelines at points during his tenure. He had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.