Deion Sanders gives update on Colorado star Travis Hunter’s return, says he ‘is doing well’

Colorado Buffaloes star defensive back and wide receiver Travis Hunter still needs some time before a return to the football, his coach Deion Sanders revealed this week.

Sanders held a press conference and mentioned that Hunter will likely sit out for at least the next two games. The Buffaloes are looking to get back on the winning track this weekend when they travel to Tempe for a matchup with Arizona State.

According to the timeline Sanders provided, Hunter would also miss next week’s game against Stanford.

Colorado is then scheduled for a bye week. The hope seems to be that Hunter would be able to suit up for the game coming out of the bye. However, not being able to take the field with his teammates has apparently not hampered Hunter’s involvement with the team.

“Travis is doing well. He was out at practice today coaching his butt off. He’s one of the best coaches we have … It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week. But I know Travis. He’s going to want to ’cause he’s going to see Shilo (Sanders) most likely.” Sanders said.

“There’s a chance, a possibility, a prayer that you may see (Myles) Slusher. You may see several starters of that secondary that’s supposed to be in there, and I know he’s going to want to join them.”

Colorado is scheduled to play UCLA on the road after its bye week. Hunter continues to work his way back from a lacerated liver he suffered in a double-overtime win over Colorado State.

Hunter stayed on the turf for a few moments after Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn hit him near the sideline. Referees flagged Blackburn for the hit, but he was not ejected from the game.

Hunter was able to reenter the game but eventually exited. He was later taken to a hospital. Hunter appears to have no ill will toward Blackburn for the hit and recently took to social media to discuss the play with the Colorado State safety.

“Football is just a game at the end of the day,” Hunter said in the video that was posted to YouTube. “We are the people who play it, and we are going to get hurt eventually. You just can’t look at it as a negative. It’s something good coming out of it … like right now. This video is something good. Us coming together is something good that came out of that injury or that football game.”

Hunter was widely considered the top overall college prospect in the class of 2022. He previously played at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado.