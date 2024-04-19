Deion Sanders not worried about Colorado’s numerous transfer portal losses: ‘We’re good’

Fourteen Colorado football players entered the transfer portal this week, seemingly creating somewhat of a frenzy in Boulder.

One of those players was former five-star corner Cormani McClain, which certainly is not ideal after the Buffaloes’ 4-8 season in which they went 1-8 in their final nine games.

However, head coach Deion Sanders downplayed the notion that their team would be negatively affected.

“We’re good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me,” Sanders said on Thursday. “We good. We all right. We all right.

“I think we got some [starting-caliber players] coming in from visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend, but we can attract those type of players. I don’t think we’re losing those type of players, and if we do, we’re good. We’re good. We’re making a big deal out of nothing.”

As for McClain, Sanders does not sound like he has any hard feelings for the Lakeland, Florida native. It should be noted that in high school, he originally committed to Miami but switched up after Sanders was named head coach at Colorado.

“I want the best for [McClain], man. I really do,” Sanders said. “I want that kid to soar. I want him to man up. I want him to be the best possible athlete and human being and person that he could possibly be.

“Sometimes you need to disconnect from something to reconnect to something else to restart you and re-energize you and stabilize you. I don’t dislike any of the kids that may leave, man, because I just want the best of them.”

Sanders’ son, defensive back Shilo Sanders, also found himself in some hot water earlier this week when he posted on social media that defenders should contact him and offensive players to reach out to his brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, if they want to play for the Buffs.

“That’s how stuff happens,” Sanders said. “Players recruit players, man. We do a wonderful job as the staff, but they got to be validated by players because they play with those players that you’re talking about either in high school or at all-star games. They know somebody that knows somebody. That’s how the recruiting thing works, man. For real. It’s players. They know who the dogs are and who the cats are.”

Shedeur is expected to be a top selection in next year’s NFL Draft, but it does remain to be seen what’s up with the rest of the Colorado roster, given last year’s result and the apparent turnover this offseason.

