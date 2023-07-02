Deion Sanders presents ‘lose-lose’ situation for Colorado, Pac-12 head coach says

Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job in December, which garnered both tons of praise and criticism.

But one of his opposing head coaches sees no positives with “Coach Prime” with the Buffaloes at all.

A Pac-12 head coach says the school is in a “lose-lose” situation.

“It feels like a lose-lose for Colorado with Prime. Either he’s going to be really good really fast and leave for another gig, which, looking at that roster, doesn’t seem possible,” the coach said anonymously via Athlon Sports. “The alternative is that they’re going to be bad, and they’ll end up firing him in a big circus.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Jackson State was so good because they could get FBS-level guys and beat on FCS rosters. That won’t happen here. They’re not a good roster right now. How does he handle losing big? We haven’t seen that.”

Sanders went 27-6 at Jackson State, including a combined 23-3 the last two seasons.

This coach isn’t the only one to be skeptical of Sanders – since Sanders took over as head coach of the Buffaloes, Coach Prime has overseen a massive roster overhaul as he attempts to build a winner in Boulder, Colorado.

While some players entered the transfer portal voluntarily, the NCAA stipulates that first-year head coaches may cut players from the roster, though the university must honor the players’ scholarships.

Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi does not like how Sanders is using the rule.

DEION SANDERS’ GIRLFRIEND, TRACEY EDMONDS, ON COACH’S SURGERY: ‘GRATEFUL FOR THE HEALING POWER OF GOD’

“That’s not the way it’s meant to be,” Narduzzi told 247Sports last week at the ACC’s spring meetings. “That’s not what the rule intended to be. It was not to overhaul your roster. We’ll see how it works out, but that, to me, looks bad on college football coaches across the country. The reflection is on one guy right now, but when you look at it overall – those kids that have moms and dads and brothers and sisters and goals in life – I don’t know how many of those 70 that left really wanted to leave or they were kicked in the butt to get out.”

Despite some questioning his methods, Sanders does have Colorado back in the spotlight as he approaches his first season at the FBS level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes will open the 2023 college football season against TCU on FOX as part of the network’s “Big Noon Saturday” telecast.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.