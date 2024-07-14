Deion Sanders says he’s ‘judged on a different scale’ than other college football coaches

After becoming the biggest story in sports last year, Deion Sanders continues to talk the talk.

Coach Prime joined the University of Colorado in December 2022 after his success with Jackson State, and no one knew what to expect.

After his Buffaloes upset TCU, which had been fresh off a national championship appearance, in their first game last season, expectations skyrocketed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After a 3-0 start, they went ice cold, losing eight of their final nine games.

And after yet another year of the most transfers both in and out of the program, Sanders let his feelings known.

“I’m judged on a different scale,” Sanders said this week at Big 12 media day. “My wins are totally different than your wins.”

Sanders is one of the more vocal presences in college football, and his son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur, isn’t much different.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL ANNOUNCER SAYS BIG 12 WILL HAVE A ‘BANNER YEAR’ AS MORE REALIGNMENT COULD BE IN WORKS

The younger Sanders, who could be a top selection in next year’s NFL Draft, said at media day Colorado is “everybody’s Super Bowl,” adding that there has been immense pressure on him and his father “since day one.”

Colorado joins the Big 12 after the dismantling of the Pac-12. Arizona, Arizona State and Utah also joined the Big 12.

D will look to find the success they had at Jackson State, where they went to back-to-back SWAC championships with the HBCU, losing both.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coach Prime went 27-6 during his time at Jackson State and didn’t lose a conference game in his final two years there.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.