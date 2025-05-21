Deion Sanders sends cryptic message calling out ‘false stories’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders made a mysterious social media post Wednesday, when he called out undescribed “false” reports.

“Let’s Stop Lying today, tomorrow and the next day. Stop also trafficking false rumors or stories that don’t involve not 1 witness that will stand by the story they told privately in order for it to circulate publicly,” Sanders wrote on X.

Sanders did not point to any specific reports, nor did he clarify the subject of the apparent “false rumors or stories.”

Sanders, the current head football coach at the University of Colorado, has been under a media microscope in recent weeks after his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was selected in the NFL Draft.

During April’s NFL Draft, Shedeur fell all the way to the 144th pick after being projected by some to be the No. 1 overall pick. The fall became one of the most nationally-discussed NFL Draft topics in the event’s history, with President Donald Trump even sending a Truth Social post criticizing NFL owners for not taking the quarterback in the first round.

Deion sent a similar message calling out “lies” that week as well.

“A lie don’t care who tells it or repeats it. Its goal is to be heard. The truth could be standing right in front of u consistently for years but u don’t see it because a lie is in your mind,” he wrote on X. “The Truth may not be as popular as a lie but the Truth wins in the end.”

Deion has been a lightning rod for media attention dating back to his NFL career regardless. The potential topics for whatever “false reports” he is referring to is wide in range.