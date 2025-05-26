Deion Sanders sends reminder to Colorado players, staff amid holiday festivities

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders had a message for players and staff as they got settled into their Memorial Day holiday on Sunday afternoon.

Sanders hoped that everyone involved with his team stayed safe and used good judgment.

“All my (Colorado Buffaloes) PLAYERS & STAFF. I love u @ I miss u. Please be safe & don’t do anything to jeopardize your opportunity to be a Professional. Be careful out there because everyone around u ain’t really down for u and everybody else is just there,” he wrote.

Sanders’ message to Colorado personnel came as he has fired off cryptic messages on X.

Last week, he called out “false stories” but did not explain exactly what he was talking about.

“Let’s Stop Lying today, tomorrow and the next day. Stop also trafficking false rumors or stories that don’t involve not 1 witness that will stand by the story they told privately in order for it to circulate publicly,” he wrote.

Coach Prime has been put under the microscope amid his son, Shedeur Sanders, falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft back in April. He has been his son’s biggest supporter, and most of the NFL world was stunned to see the quarterback fall so far.

Shedeur Sanders eventually found himself selected by the Cleveland Browns. He spoke about the online criticism he has received and said it was mostly because people have a negative perception of his father.

“They don’t care about other people’s opinion of you,” Sanders said of the younger generation while visiting a local high school, via Cleveland.com. “They go based off their own — 99% of hatred (directed at him) is toward pops. And then I’m just his son. But (the kids) didn’t grow up in an era to where they watched him play. It’s just the older generation that does it to me rather than the younger people. Because when I come in person, there’s no negativity I see. But it’s all over online.

“So, that’s why I say I like going (to schools) in person and actually meeting them, and any questions they have, I say, ‘Just ask me whatever question you want. Pick any question. No filter, no anything.’ That’s what they say. And then I just answer whatever they need me to answer.”

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.