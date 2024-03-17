Deion Sanders shares what concerns him about Caleb Williams, son Shedeur in NFL: ‘That stuff matters’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Going from college football to the NFL is already enough of an adjustment, but Caleb Williams will have one more factor to deal with, Deion Sanders says.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which is held by the Chicago Bears.

Williams has spent the last two years at the University of Southern California after spending a season at Oklahoma.

The 22-year-old grew up in Washington, D.C., so he’s not totally a stranger to the northeast. However, Sanders is concerned Williams will be going from playing the majority of his football in warm weather to potential frigid temperatures.

“Let me tell you something that I have a problem with. And this kid can flat out play. I think he’s the best one on the board this year for sure. A kid that’s coming from California for the last couple years, right? And went to Oklahoma. That’s not terribly cold. Chicago’s cold, man,” Sanders told Mad Dog Sports Radio, via Pro Football Talk.

“You gotta think about that kind of stuff when you’re taking a young man. Like, see, when you take a guy from Ohio State and you bring him to Chicago, OK, I could understand that. But from California to Chicago? Not only that, they added what? One or two more games in the NFL. Seventeen games. Come on, man. You gotta factor in that stuff. That stuff matters.”

Sanders’ son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, will enter the 2025 NFL Draft, and dad is afraid his son will be dealing with a similar situation as Williams.

“Like, I don’t want my kid [Shedeur] going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season’s over before it gets cold in Colorado. I’m just thinking way ahead. I don’t want that for him.”

