Deion Sanders upset with roughing the passer penalty on Bucs: ‘This is ridiculous’

Deion Sanders was the voice of every NFL fan on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card matchup.

On 2nd-and-8 from the Dallas 42-yard line, Dak Prescott found Noah Brown for a 3-yard gain before he was met with a hit from Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks. However, the veteran defender was penalized for a roughing the passer penalty on what appeared to be an average football hit.

Sanders, the Cowboys legend who is the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, was on the “ManningCast” broadcast of the game and wondered, “Where is the roughing?”

“This is ridiculous,” he said.

The penalty moved the ball up to the Buccaneers’ 42-yard line and on the next play running back Tony Pollard scampered for 18 yards and a first down.

Prescott would then find tight end Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Cowboys on the board first in the game. Brett Maher missed the extra point, so Dallas was only leading 6-0 in the first quarter.

The Tampa Bay-Dallas matchup was the last game on the docket in the wild-card round. The winner of the game will hit the road to play the San Francisco 49ers.