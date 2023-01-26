Delivery man who walked on court during college basketball game appears to be prankster

No one could believe the delivery man that walked on the court during the Loyola-Duquesne game on Wednesday night carrying McDonald’s and looking for his customer.

The video has since gone viral, but that just might have been what this young man wanted.

As more angles of the video became available, it appears the delivery man was wearing a mic on his jacket and many students had their phones out filming him.

While the instant phone videos are common nowadays, the microphone isn’t.

A video was also shot by a member of the Loyola athletic department, where the man continues to say, “DoorDash?” while walking on the court (announcers initially believed it was an Uber Eats order).

“You got to get off the court, man,” the security guard said while ushering him off the floor. The man continued to look into the stands and ask if someone ordered DoorDash.

The incident occurred with 16:30 left in the second half of the matchup, Loyola had the ball down near the right baseline when the delivery man waltzed onto the court looking for someone to claim the McDonald’s he was holding.

An official’s timeout was whistled as he was taken off the court, and the game announcers couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Somebody came on the floor on the far side. Looking for an Uber Eats [delivery] there? He’s carrying some McDonald’s. I’m actually not kidding,” the play-by-play announcer said.

“This has to be one of the all-time greats,” the color commentator added.

“I think that’s what’s happening,” the play-by-play announced after watching the scene unfold.

When the broadcasters saw the video replay, they remained shocked at what transpired.

“This guy’s in the corner. Was he going to deliver the McDonald’s to someone on the court? Can we rule that out?” the color commentator said, laughing.

“Maybe I’ll put my hand up. I’m getting a little hungry. Bring it over here.”

And perhaps the funniest part of this incident: the delivery man was still searching for his recipient of the fast food as he was seen walking around the arena with the bag and drink in his hand.

“He’s still looking,” the color commentator said when cameras showed him speaking with a spectator while walking a concourse.

Real or not, it still posed a threat to the players who weren’t expecting him to walk on the court. Luckily, no one was injured because of it.