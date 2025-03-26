Dem lawmaker suggests females athletically equal to males while voting to keep trans athletes in girls sports

Pennsylvania Democrat state senator Lindsey Williams gave controversial testimony at the state capitol on Wednesday while opposing a bill that would ban trans athletes from girls sports.

Williams, in prepared remarks ahead of the committee vote on the Save Women’s Sports Act, suggested that female athletes are physically comparable to male athletes, and don’t face biological disadvantages.

“I want all girls to know that there are elected officials like me who believe female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies,” Williams said.

“I want all girls to know there are elected officials like me who would never underestimate your ability to beat a boy at their own sport, because that’s what the premise of this bill assumes, that female bodies are less than male bodies, that girls are at an automatic disadvantage, and can’t possibly compete against boys. Even though girls do it every day. “

Williams also went on to suggest that the issue of biological males participating in girls and women’s sports is a “made-up issue.”

“For what reason, other than political gain, are we spending time and taxpayer dollars on a completely made-up issue?” she said.

Williams’ argument that females are physically “just as capable” as males has been disputed by experts.

Dr. Debra Soh, author of “The End of Gender,” previously discussed the biological differences in an interview with “Fox News Primetime” in 2021.

MAINE GIRL INVOLVED IN TRANS ATHLETE BATTLE REVEALS HOW STATE’S POLICIES HURT HER CHILDHOOD AND SPORTS CAREER

“Individuals who are born male are on average larger, stronger and faster than individuals born female. And even those trans individuals who are on hormone therapy — so they are suppressing testosterone or on estrogen therapy — this does not override that structural foundation. It also does not change muscle mass or muscle strength after a year being on hormones, typically the guideline used for many sports. But I would argue it does not override the advantages that someone has from being born male,” Soh said.

“It’s not fair. And it’s absolutely heartbreaking when you listen to the girls and women who are competing against these individuals. They know before the competition starts what the outcome is going to be. They know they don’t have a fair chance. It doesn’t matter how hard they train. They know they are not going to be able to reach that level — and even if you look at the average non-athlete male, depending on the sport, a non-transgender male, he will dominate even over elite female competitors.”

The United Nations released study findings saying that nearly 900 biological females have fallen short of victories because they have been defeated by transgender athletes. The study, “ Violence against women and girls in sports ,” said more than 600 athletes did not medal in more than 400 competitions in 29 different sports, totaling over 890 medals.

A recent New York Times/Ipsos survey found the vast majority of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, don’t think transgender athletes should be permitted to compete in women’s sports. Of the 2,128 people polled, 79% said biological males who identify as women should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.

Of the 1,025 people who identified as Democrats or leaning Democrat, 67% said transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete with women.