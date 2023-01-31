DeMeco Ryans agrees to six-year deal to become Texans’ next head coach: report

Former San Francisco 49ers‘ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has reportedly agreed to a six-year deal with the Houston Texans to become their next head coach.

The Texans just announced on Tuesday they had a second interview with Ryans, and it was clearly a meeting that went well, as the job offer states.

“We have completed additional discussions with DeMeco Ryans regarding our head coaching position,” the Texans said in a statement.

ESPN reported the deal was reached later Tuesday.

After rejecting the Denver Broncos‘ head coach vacancy, it became clear that Ryans was on the brink of being named the Texans’ next man to lead the locker room. He was a fan favorite also, having played six seasons for them during his NFL career.

But the Broncos were reportedly persistent. NFL Network reported them trying hard Tuesday to agree to terms with Ryans, but he committed to the Texans.

Because of that, the Broncos pivoted and struck a deal with the New Orleans Saints to send compensation in exchange for Sean Payton to become their next head coach.

Overseeing the No. 1 defense in the NFL in yards and points allowed this past regular season, Ryans became a top head coach candidate as he went into the postseason. After falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, Ryans is ready to make the leap in his coaching career.

Other than the Broncos, Ryans actually canceled his interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching gigs last Saturday, as he wished to focus on the championship game.

Ryans made it to two Pro Bowls during his years with Houston, playing with them from 2006-11.

What the Texans are longing for is a head coach who can provide stability at the position after having four in the past three seasons. First, it was Bill O’Brien during the 2020 season, with Romeo Crennel taking his spot as interim coach.

Then, David Culley and Lovie Smith have each had one-and-done campaigns over the past two seasons.

Ryans will take over a young roster that needs to continue rebuilding since they last made the playoffs in 2019.

He and general manager Nick Caserio will be armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as a projected $39 million in cap space.