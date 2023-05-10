Dennis Rodman’s son to transfer to USC to play alongside Bronny James

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, recently announced his intentions to play college basketball at the University of Southern California.

Bronny was inside the Lakers’ home arena on Saturday night to watch his father and the Lakers take a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinal. LeBron James’ immediate attention remains on trying to win his fifth NBA championship.

But Bronny’s verbal commitment to USC means LeBron James is one step closer to reaching his longer term goal of playing alongside his son in the NBA.

Now, Bronny will play with someone whose dad was also an NBA great.

DJ Rodman, the son of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, is expected to transfer from Washington State to USC, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Rodman will join a roster that will feature James and Isaiah Collier, a five-star guard and No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward, had one of the best seasons of his collegiate career this past season, averaging a career-best 9.6 point per game, along with 5.8 rebounds.

In addition to winning five rings in the NBA, Rodman’s father was named to the NBA’s all-defensive first team seven times and was a two-time All-Star.

The younger Rodman announced his move on his Instagram account, writing, “All these ups and downs, left and rights led me to Fight On.”

The Trojans finished with a 22-11 record last season under coach Andy Enfield, and expectations will be high for the 2023-24 season with the additions of James, Collier and Rodman.