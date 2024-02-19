Denny Hamlin talks Daytona 500 strategy ahead of ‘The Great American Race’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Denny Hamlin will go into the Daytona 500 on Monday looking for his fourth victory in the event dubbed “The Great American Race.”

The driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry talked about his plan for the race and his winning at all cost mindset to kick off the NASCAR season. Hamlin talked about his strategy on the track on “FOX RaceDay” as the race was rained out on Sunday and pushed to Monday.

Hamlin drives for Joe Gibbs Racing but is also part-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. Joe Gibbs will have four drivers in the field while 23XI will have two.

“Whoever I think’s got the most momentum that can get me clear as well,” Hamlin said when asked about who he would push between team members in certain situations. “I’ve only got so many of these left that I’m able to compete in. I’m gonna have to do whatever I have to do to win another.”

Hamlin said earlier in his interview he takes more risk in the Daytona 500 than any other race. He said he separates the Daytona 500 from the other races as he is not interested in collecting stage points – he is trying to win.

“I think over the years we’ve seen this thing develop into manufacturers, alliances and all that. But, ultimately, you have to be selfish,” he said. “You’re not going to be happy pushing a teammate to a victory. You’re gonna want to get it for yourself.

“You are more aggressive in this race because I don’t consider the 2024 season starting ‘til next week. I don’t care about stage points. I don’t care about any of that stuff until we get out of this weekend because this weekend is an event in itself.”

A win for Hamlin would be the 52nd of his career. Last season, he finished 17th at Daytona and won at Kansas, which helped him get into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

He finished fifth and narrowly missed the Championship Four. The NASCAR Championship is the lone trophy missing in Hamlin’s cabinet.

Sunday’s race was postponed to Monday due to inclement weather.

First, the Xfinity Series will run its Daytona race at 11 a.m. ET. The event can be watched on FS1.

Then, NASCAR will have its race at 4 p.m. ET. The race can be seen on FOX. Hamlin will start 8th.

