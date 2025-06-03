Dept of Education labels June as ‘Title IX Month’ in wake of trans athletes winning girls’ competitions

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) announced on Monday that it is recognizing June as “Title IX Month.”

The announcement came in honor of the 53rd anniversary of Title IX of the Educational Amendments (1972) being signed into law. The official date is June 23.

“June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity,” the DOE said in a release. “Throughout the month, the Department will highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden Administration’s legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“By prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally funded programs, #TitleIX opened countless athletic & academic opportunities for women & girls across the country. This month, we celebrate Title IX’s 53rd anniversary & will take more action to protect women’s hard-earned rights,” the DOE added in an X post.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement of her own, “The Department is recognizing June as ‘Title IX Month’ to honor women’s hard-earned civil rights and demonstrate the Trump Administration’s unwavering commitment to restoring them to the fullest extent of the law.

“Title IX provides women protections on the basis of sex in all educational activities, which include their rights to equal opportunity in sports and sex-segregated intimate spaces, including sororities and living accommodations,” she continued. “This Administration will fight on every front to protect women’s and girls’ sports, intimate spaces, dormitories and living quarters, and fraternal and panhellenic organizations.”

The move comes days after trans athletes in different states recently dominated their competition.

In Minnesota, a softball pitcher, born a male, led Champlin Park High School to the state tournament with the help of a shutout in the section final on Thursday.

FOOTAGE SHOWS LGBTQ PROTESTER ATTACKING CONSERVATIVE AT CALIFORNIA TRACK CHAMPIONSHIP AMID TRANS ATHLETE DRAMA

On Saturday, just days after President Donald Trump sent a warning to California about letting a male compete in girls’ track and field, the state allowed a trans athlete, AB Hernandez, to take two state titles against female competitors.

In another track meet on Saturday, this one in Oregon, two high school seniors, Reese Eckard of Sherwood High School and Alexa Anderson of Tigard High School, stepped down from their respective spots on the podium next to a trans athlete who represented Ida B. Wells High School.

In Washington, transgender competitor Veronica Garcia won the 400-meter state championship for the second straight season.

With the announcement came “Title IX Month initiatives,” one of which is an investigation into the University of Wyoming and Jefferson County Public Schools in Colorado for “allegedly allowing males to join and live in female-only intimate and communal spaces,” the DOE said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several other states have defied Trump’s executive order on the issue, resulting in Maine temporarily losing federal funding.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.