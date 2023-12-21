Derek Jeter admits there was ‘no way’ he could have had kids during playing days: ‘I was way too selfish’

During his playing career, Derek Jeter was notoriously private, which is a character trait that has wavered somewhat since retirement but still definitely exists.

His baseball diamond of girlfriends made the news cycle every now and then, but he didn’t get married or have kids until after he retired.

The Hall of Famer spent his entire 20-year career with the New York Yankees, making his privacy even more impressive.

Jeter was so dialed in throughout those 20 years that he admits he had no choice but to settle down until he stopped playing.

“I’ll be honest with you. There is no way I could have had kids during my career,” the former shortstop told Erin Andrews’ and Charissa Thompson’s “Calm Down” podcast. “I just, I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career.”

Jeter had to focus on keeping bad headlines out of the news as the captain of the Yanks while also trying to meet the impossible demands of winning a World Series every year (although five rings are nothing to scoff at).

Citing his own parents, who he dubbed “the greatest parents in the world,” he didn’t want to be away from his family constantly throughout the year.

“The one thing I can say about my parents is: They were always present. It’s so hard when you have kids — I don’t care if it’s one kid; I have four kids — you want to be there, and then when you miss a day or two, you come back, and they completely change.”

“We have four kids, our oldest is 6, our youngest is 7 months — talk about how time flies.”

Jeter retired in 2014 while he was dating model Hannah Davis. The two wed in 2016 and have three daughters and a son.

