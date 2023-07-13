Derek Jeter suggests Yankees make blockbuster trade before deadline

The New York Yankees come out of the All-Star break fourth in the American League East and fighting for a playoff spot with a handful of other contenders down the stretch.

It’s unclear whether the Yankees will be major players at the trade deadline and make a blockbuster move to bolster the team.

If you ask legendary shortstop Derek Jeter, he’d suggest the team make a big move.

“I believe that the San Diego Padres could get hot and really make some waves in the National League West,” Jeter said on FOX before the MLB All-Star Game. “But if they don’t — it’s not too late, though the sun’s starting to set. If they don’t have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn’t mind seeing the Yankees going out and getting Juan Soto. Especially because you don’t know how long [Aaron] Judge is going to be out.

“You need some offense. I think it’d make sense.”

Alex Rodriguez asked Jeter where Soto would play. New York’s outfield is crowded as it is. While Judge is sidelined with the toe injury, the team has Harrison Bader, Giancarlo Stanton, Billy McKinney and even Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the outfield.

“Wherever he’d want to play,” Jeter told A-Rod. “I’d put him in left or right.”

There’s no indication the Padres would be willing to trade the 23-year-old at the deadline. San Diego acquired Soto from the Washington Nationals at last year’s deadline. The Padres gave up a slew of prospects for the budding star.

The Padres are 43-47 and in fourth place in the NL West.

Soto was an All-Star this year for the third time in his career. He’s hitting .265 with a .898 OPS and 15 home runs.

This year’s trade deadline is Aug. 1.