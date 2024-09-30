Derrick Henry gallops to 199 rushing yards as Ravens dominate Bills

The Baltimore Ravens may have started the season 0-2, but they are rolling now after their second straight win was a dominant one over the undefeated Buffalo Bills, 35-10, on Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

The league’s best rushing attack was back at it, as Derrick Henry had a monstrous game with 199 yards on 24 carries with an 87-yard touchdown that opened up the scoring on the Ravens’ first offensive play of the game.

Henry, getting a great block from fullback Patrick Ricard, saw daylight and didn’t waste it as he hit the jets down the right sideline for a franchise-best 87 yards with the score.

The Bills simply had no answer for Henry all night long, as the runs were keeping Bills confused through all four quarters.

On top of Henry’s dominance, quarterback Lamar Jackson was getting the job done with his legs as well. He had 54 yards rushing on six carries with a touchdown on the ground himself.

And while running back Justice Hill had just 14 yards rushing, he was a massive factor in the pass game for Jackson, who found him six times for a game-high 78 yards with a touchdown.

Jackson was wildly efficient through the air, going 13-for-18 for 156 yards with two touchdowns, the first of which went to Henry through the air before finding Hill later in the game.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills, who had been rolling themselves entering this marquee Sunday night matchup on the road, came back down to Earth as John Harbaugh’s group was dialing up the right blitzes that kept him running all over the field.

Allen couldn’t find the end zone with his legs or his cannon of an arm, as he was just 16-of-29 for 180 yards passing, while rushing for 21 yards on five attempts.

Buffalo never had the same success moving the ball quickly and effectively like they have for the first three games this season, as Allen had to pump fake three times and sprint out to his right just to find Khalil Shakir (4 catches, 62 yards) on a third quarter drive for 52 yards to set up Buffalo’s only touchdown drive of the game.

It was Ty Johnson who ran it in from three yards out to score for Buffalo in what was a 21-10 game.

However, things got out of hands when Allen was strip sacked on the team’s next drive, and Jackson led his rushing-touchdown drive to start pulling away again.

Then, after Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a field goal, Baltimore scored again as Ricard fell on a Henry fumble at the goal line in the end zone for the score to make it 35-10.

It was total domination by the Ravens, who look more like the team who had the best record in the NFL last season by the week.

Meanwhile, the Bills got hit with a tough loss on the road that brings them back to reality, but are in no means a worrisome position heading into Week 5.

