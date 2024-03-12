Derrick Henry, Ravens agree to 2-year deal: reports

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Derrick Henry developed into an NFL star in eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, winning the 2020 Offensive Player of The Year as he topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark.

On Tuesday, he reportedly agreed to a deal with a new team.

Henry signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $20 million, NFL Network reported.

The former Titans running back will now join a team that led the NFL in rushing yards per game with Lamar Jackson as the main rusher. Jackson, the 2023 NFL MVP, ran for 821 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Henry was a Pro Bowler for the fourth time in his career in 2023. He rushed for 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns and led the NFL in rushing attempts for the second consecutive season with 280. He’s led the NFL in carries four of the last five seasons. He spent most of 2021 out with an injury.

Henry will join a backfield that features Keaton Mitchell and Justice Hill.

The Titans reportedly agreed to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to replace Henry Monday when the negotiating window opened up.

